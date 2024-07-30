Paris Olympics July 30 recap: Simone Biles leads Team USA to gold

Each and every day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the Olympic landscape. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details. We will continue to update this recap throughout the day.

On Monday, the United States men’s gymnastics team won bronze in the all-around team final — the first medal for the U.S. men’s team in 16 years (bronze, 2008 Beijing Games). Tuesday in Paris featured just 12 medal events, the fewest of any day in Paris. But there were still many important takeaways.

Here’s what you should know from Day 4 of competition.

Gymnastics: Biles becomes most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team is back on top of the Olympic podium after winning gold in the team final on Tuesday.

Simone Biles now has eight Olympic medals, including five gold, surpassing Shannon Miller to become the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast in history.

Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera became the fourth American team to win an Olympic gold medal.

The U.S. rolled through the team final, nailing nearly all their routines. Even with a stumble by Chiles during the third rotation on beam, they still began the final rotation with a lead of over 3.5 points. A trio of great floor routines cemented the gold, which they won by 5.802 points. Team USA had the highest score in all four apparatus.

Italy won silver to earn its first Olympic medal in 96 years. Brazil took home the bronze — its first Olympic team medal in history.

Results: Women’s Gymnastics Team Final

