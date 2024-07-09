Patsy Smullin to be honored by Library of American Broadcasting Foundation

MEDFORD, Ore. – Patsy Smullin, the owner and president of California Oregon Broadcasting, KOBI-TV NBC5’s parent company, is being honored this fall.

Smullin is being honored as a Giant of Broadcasting and Electronic Arts in New York City this November by the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF).

Since its inception, the LABF has recognized 255 business executives, innovators, journalists, performers, producers and other distinguished individuals who have excelled in the world of electronic media.

Smullin is being honored alongside Today Show Meteorologist Al Roker as well as Emmy and Tony Award-Winning Actress Christine Baranski among other notable media figures.

Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden taking note of Smullin’s honor tweeting, “well deserved national honors for my friend Patsy Smullin, a giant force for good journalism in southern Oregon, who’s always working to make her entire community an even better place to live and work.”

Congratulations Patsy on all your hard work and this amazing honor.

