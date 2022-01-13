Peacock to Simul-Stream European Figure Skating Championships

Want to catch the best figure skaters from across Europe compete ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics? Just be sure to set your clocks, and get ready to wake up early! Watch the following livestreams on Peacock.

On Thursday, January 13th, the Women’s Short will air from 8 to 10 a.m. ET.

On Friday, January 14th, the Men’s Free will air from 1 to 3 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, January 15th, the Women’s Free will air from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. ET.

See international superstars like Russia’s Anna Scherbakova, Alexandra Trusova, and Kamila Valieva as they demonstrate their latest routines.

