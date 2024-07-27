Peak Olympic spirit: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce meets huge fan, NZ rugby star Michaela Blyde

Never forget that even heroes have heroes.

New Zealand rugby sevens player Michaela Blyde is a beast. The 28-year-old Black Ferns Sevens hero is aiming for repeat Olympic glory after claiming gold in Tokyo and is the first female player to win back-to-back World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year titles when she was honored in 2017 and 2018.

But Blyde has long been watching the living legend who is Jamaica sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on big stages, and her excitement in the following video is worth your time.

It starts with Blyde learning that Fraser-Pryce has followed her on Instagram. That excitement leads to some initial anxiety when the sprinter messages the rugby star, with Blyde requiring help from teammates just to reply.

Then there’s a meet-up, and the vibes escalate to joy.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s follow of Michaela Blyde leads to joyous meeting





