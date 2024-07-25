People who have lit the Olympic cauldron

There have been many torchbearers honored with the transport of the Olympic flame from start to the cauldron.

The people to put the flame in its final destination, the Olympic cauldron, are part of a far more select group.

So who are the people to have lit the Olympic cauldron?

1936 Berlin — Fritz Schilgen (track and field)

1948 London — John Mark (track and field)

1952 Oslo — Eigil Nansen (non-athlete)

1952 Helsinki — Paavo Nurmi and Hannes Kolehmainen (track and field)

1956 Cortina d’Ampezzo — Guido Caroli (speed skating)

1956 Melbourne — Ron Clarke (track and field) and Hans Wikne (equestrian)

1960 Squaw Valley — Ken Henry (speed skating)

1960 Rome — Giancarlo Peris (track and field)

1964 Innsbruck — Josef Rieder (alpine skiing)

1964 Tokyo — Yoshinori Sakai (track and field)

1968 Grenoble — Alain Calmat (figure skating)

1968 Mexico City — Enriqueta Basilio (track and field)

1972 Sapporo — Hideki Takada (non-athlete)

1972 Munich — Gunther Zahn (track and field)

1976 Innsbruck — Christl Haas (alpiine skiing) and Josef Feistmantl (luge)

1976 Montreal — Sandra Henderson (gymnastics) and Stephane Prefontaine (track and field)

1980 Lake Placid — Charles Kerr (non-athlete)

1980 Moscow — Sergei Belov (basketball)

1984 Sarajevo — Sanda Dubravcic (figure skating)

1984 Los Angeles — Rafer Johnson (track and field)

1988 Calgary — Robyn Perry (figure skating)

1988 Seoul — Won-tak Kim (track and field), Sun-man Chung and Mi-chung Sohn (non-athlete)

1992 Albertville — Michel Platini (football) and Francois-Cyrille Grange (alpine skiing)

1992 Barcelona — Antonio Rebollo (archery)

1994 Lillehammer — Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway (non-athlete)

1996 Atlanta — Muhammad Ali (boxing)

1998 Nagano — Midori Ito (figure skating)

2000 Sydney — Cathy Freeman (track and field)

2002 Salt Lake City — 1980 U.S. Olympic ice hockey team

2004 Athens — Nikolaos Kaklamanakis (sailing)

2006 Turin — Stefania Belmondo (cross-country skiing)

2008 Beijing — Li Ning (artistic gymnastics)

2010 Vancouver — Steve Nash (basketball), Nancy Greene Raine (alpine skiing), Wayne Gretzky (ice hockey), Catriona Le May Doan* (speed skating)

2012 London — Desiree Henry (track and field), Katie Kirk (track and field), Aidan Reynolds (track and field), Adelle Tracey (track and field), Callum Airlie (sailing), Jordan Duckitt (non-athlete), Cameron MacRitchie (rowing)

2014 Sochi — Irina Rodnina (figure skating) and Vladislav Tretiak (ice hockey)

2016 Rio de Janeiro — Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima (athletics) and Jorge Gomes (athletics)

2018 Pyeongchang — Yuna Kim (figure skating)

2020 Tokyo — Naomi Osaka (tennis) and Ayaka Takahashi (badminton)

2022 Beijing — Dinigeer Yilamujiang (cross-country skiing) and Zhao Jiawen (nordic combined)

2024 Paris — TBA

