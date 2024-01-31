Phoenix Phoodery opening details

A unique new outdoor dining experience is coming to Phoenix. The Phoodery is a space consisting of five restaurants, complete with firepits and a weather resistant pavilion.

One of the co-owners, Eric Herron, tells NBC5 News that the Phoodery will feature a taphouse and the first rooftop seating in the Rogue Valley, holding about 92 people.

Herron says that the restaurants they’ve selected are all brick and mortar commercial kitchens, and that the covered space will include all types of cuisines. The co-owners began working on the Phoodery back in 2019, but were deterred by the Alameda fire and Covid-19. With help from the Phoenix Urban Renewal Agency and community support, Herron says the Phoodery is set to open May 2024. He says that this unique space fulfills an untapped niche in the Rogue Valley, and that several surveys and construction tests were done ahead of time.

“We’re really, really looking forward to help make Phoenix the heart and soul of the Rogue Valley,” Herron says.

The restaurant lineup is set to be released within the next 2 weeks.

