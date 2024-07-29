Pidcock defends gold in men’s mountain bike

15,000 fans lined the track at Elancourt Hill for the men’s mountain bike race as they witnessed an exhilarating race down the stretch. Great Britain’s Tom Pidcock climbed back from a punctured tire to capture gold.

American Riley Amos had a great start to the race, jumping out to the second position behind Alan Hatherly. The sunny conditions led to a tight race at the start as of the top-five finishers in Tokyo returned to race in Paris. Swiss riders Nino Schurte and Mathias Fluckiger were part of the lead pack after lap one while reigning Olympic champion Piddock brought up the rear in the group of 12.

Piddock continued to improve his position through the next two laps and overtook Fluckiger in the forest section for the lead on lap three. France’s Viktor Koretzky charged forward with Piddcok and the two separated themselves from the pack.

Piddock lost his lead on lap four when he had a front wheel flat and fell all the way to ninth. At the midway mark, the lead pack sat at six. Koretzky in front, Hatherly in second, Fluckiger in third, New Zealand’s Same Gaze in fourth, Great Britain’s Charlie Aldridge in fifth and Piddcock and Riley tied for sixth.

The excitement in the second half of the race came from watching Pidcock climb his way back to the top. By the start of the sixth lap, the Brit sat in third, half a second behind Koretzky. By the end of the lap, Pidcock overtook Hatherly for second.

At the start of the penultimate lap, Pidcock and Hatherly closed Koretzky’s lead to five seconds. The Frenchman looked exhausted after riding in front by himself for most of the race. Right before the rock wall, Pidcock applied pressure and retook the lead.

The crowd went nuts as the three riders entered the last lap with just :01 separating group. Hatherly dropped back but the gold medal sprint was on between Pidcock and Koretzky. Koretzky used the enthusiasm of the crowd to power him to the front of the trio in the climb before the rock wall. Pidcock retook the lead as they headed toward the finish.

In the final kilometer, Koretzky was back out in front with Pidcock chasing. Pidcock executed the winning move in the forest portion when he took a narrow inside line. As the two riders came back together, there was a slight touch, which caused Koretzky to unclip to avoid falling and Pidcock took off. The Brit crossed the finish line with a time of 1:26:22 to a chorus of boos to claim gold, Koretzky finished nine hundredths of a second behind him and Hatherly held on for the bronze.

In his Olympic debut, Amos held on to finish in seventh, 1:46 behind the leaders. Countryman Christopher Blevins finished 13th, 2:44 off the lead.

