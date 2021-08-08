Home
Podcast: What's in the Olympic swag bag?

Podcast: What's in the Olympic swag bag?

Olympic Zone Sports U.S. & World , , , , ,

The Village

Hats, special podium shoes and loungewear designed by Kim Kardashian.

Those are the best things that came in Team USA’s Olympic swag bags, according to hurdler Dalilah Muhammad.

The two-time Olympian stopped by In The Village to chat about her old superstition of never packing anything silver, how she shaved 1.6 seconds off her time and her approach to staying grounded. 

Muhammad also spills the truth on those viral cardboard beds. 

You can listen to the full conversation on Spotify or below:

View social media post: https://art19.com/shows/in-the-village-nbc-olympics/episodes/f6c0eec9-7081-4f76-9102-e6491620b6b1

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »