Poland’s Miroslaw breaks world record, nears 6-second barrier in women’s speed qualification

The women’s speed qualification round got off with a bang. Half of the field recorded their personal bests and broke the Olympic record several times until Poland’s Aleksandra Miroslaw smashed the world record twice with a final best time of 6.06 seconds.

American Emma Hunt qualified for the final as the next fastest climber — 0.3 seconds behind Miroslaw — for a personal best time of 6.36 seconds.

Asian powerhouses China and Indonesia each qualified both of their competitors. China’s Zhou Yafei and Deng Lijuan won their elimination heats to advance to the final. Indonesia’s Desak Made Rita Kusuma Dewi was the third-fastest climber with a time of 6.385 seconds. Piper Kelly of Team USA did not move forward to the final after finishing behind Desak in their heat. Fellow Indonesian Rajiah Sallsabillah lost her elimination heat against Spain’s Leslie Adriana Romero Perez but qualified as the fastest loser with her seeding heat time of 6.58 seconds.

The top eight women advance to the final on August 7.

Women’s speed semifinal (Top 8):

Aleksandra Miroslaw (POL): 6.06 seconds

Emma Hunt (USA): 6.36 seconds

Desak Made Rita Kusuma Dewi (INA): 6.385 seconds

Aleksandra Kalucka (POL): 6.389 seconds

Zhou Yafei (CHN): 6.389 seconds

Deng Lijuan (CHN): 6.40 seconds

Leslie Adriana Romero Perez (ESP): 6.89 seconds

Rajiah Sallsabillah (INA): 6.58 seconds

