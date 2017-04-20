Home
Police officer killed in Paris shooting

PARIS, France – France is on high alert after a shooting in Paris that reportedly left two police officers dead.

One person who is suspected of opening fire at the Champs-Elysees was also shot and killed, though NBC News has not yet confirmed the information

A French interior ministry spokesperson said the officers were apparently targeted deliberately.

American President Donald Trump said the incident “looks like another terrorist attack.”

France has been dealing with a series of terrorist attacks in the weeks leading up to a hard-fought presidential election.

The reasons and motives behind the latest attack remain unclear.

