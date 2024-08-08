Policewoman-turned-boxer Bylon to become Panama’s first female Olympic medalist

Panama’s boxer Bylon makes a heart shape with her fingers – Credit: Getty Images

Before 2012, Atheyna Bylon had never stepped foot in a boxing ring. Now, she is eyeing a spot in the history books after entering the middleweight final at the Paris Olympics, where she is guaranteed to become Panama’s first-ever female medalist.

The 35-year-old, who will also become the first boxer from Panama to win a medal, beat Refugee Olympic Team’s Cindy Ngamba 4-1 on Thursday to set up a final against China’s Li Qian on Saturday.

Since 1948, Panama have won three medals at the Olympics: two bronzes and a gold, all of which have come in track and field.

“I’m ecstatic ,” Bylon said. “I gave everything out there. It’s history. It’s so exciting. I’m the first medalist in boxing from Panama.”

“I am super happy, thanking God, because I’m achieving my goals. I’ve sacrificed a lot over many years and it’s paying off. I’m very happy because I’m taking a medal to Panama.

“I know I will have to give my all (in the final). It’s not easy. Respect to all my rivals. We all want to win.”

Former world champion Bylon, one of the veterans in the boxing competition, said she had a late start in the sport.

“I’d never tried boxing before, but the police organized an event. My colleagues encouraged me and I participated in it. So, in 2012, I tried it and in 2013 I was in Panama’s national squad.”

She added: “Right now, [my police colleagues] are all together in the school of the national police, watching it on a big screen with all the new students and some of my bosses. All across Panama, they set up places to watch the fight, in restaurants. … I know Panama is celebrating because it’s the first medal won for Panama (in boxing). I can’t even imagine the parties happening there. I know they’ll be celebrating it big. Imagine a carnival, that’s how they will be celebrating. I’m very happy.”

