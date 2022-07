GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Rogue Gateway Rotary Club has raised $25,000 after their successful Porchfest event.

We told you about the fundraiser back on June 18th which featured 30 local musical groups.

People in northwest Grants Pass offered their porches as a venue for the musicians.

More than 4,000 people attended the free, family fun day.

The $25,000 will benefit multiple Josephine County foundations that focus on youth and family projects.