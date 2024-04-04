Port Orford man arrested on nationwide online child sex crimes

COOS BAY, Ore. — A Port Orford man is behind bars on charges related to nationwide online sexual corruption of a child.

According to the Coos Bay Police Department, 68-year-old Robert Clifford and arrested at Fred Meyer at 1020 S. Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The arrest came after officers received a tip about Clifford’s whereabouts

Clifford had an active arrest warrant out of Eugene. The warrant was for failing to appear on charges of first degree online sexual corruption of a child. It is extraditable nationwide.

He is currently being held in the Coos County Jail, awaiting potential extradition.

