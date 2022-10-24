Powerball jackpot rises to $610M

(NBC) If you’re feeling lucky this Monday you may want to buy a Powerball lottery ticket on your way to work.

Powerball said the jackpot is an estimated $610 million for Monday night’s drawing, making it the eighth-largest in Powerball history.

Stacked on top of each other, Powerball said that many $100 bills would almost be as tall as the Eiffel Tower.

With tickets costing just two dollars, plenty of people are already playing.

Don’t get too excited yet. Powerball said you have about a 1 in 25 shot of winning something. But the odds of winning the jackpot are roughly 1 in 292 million. That means you’re more likely to be struck by lightning. But many still hope they’ll get a jolt of cash.

Powerball said its last big winner came from a Pennsylvania ticket in August. That jackpot was $206.9 million.