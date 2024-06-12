‘Practical Magic 2’ officially in development

(CNN) – Good news for fans of the film “Practical Magic,” Warner Brothers says a sequel is officially in the works.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, stars of the original film, are in talks to return for “Practical Magic 2.” Variety reports the actresses are also expected to produce the project.

The story follows two witch sisters who curse every man they love. The film is based on Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel of the same name.

A release date for the sequel has not yet been announced.

Warner Brothers, which is producing the movie, is part of Warner Brothers Discovery, the parent company of CNN.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.