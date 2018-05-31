Pres. Trump meets Santa Fe survivors

(NBC News) – President Trump met with the grieving families of those killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting Thursday to “personally offer his condolences and support” according to the White House.
President Trump’s visit comes nearly two weeks after the May 18 shooting at Texas’ Santa Fe High School that killed ten people and injured 13 others.
More than 30 people have been killed and more than 40 have been injured in school shootings in 2018.
The president has called for action, but some say little has been accomplished besides the creation of the Federal Commission on School Safety, chaired by Secretary of Education Betsy Devos.
