President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19.

The White House released a statement Wednesday saying he has been vaccinated and received booster shots and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The positive test result comes while the president was appearing at a campaign event in Las Vegas.

In the meantime, Biden will return to Delaware where he will carry out his duties while in self-isolation.

The White House says it will provide regular updates on how Biden is doing.

