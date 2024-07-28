Preview: USA vs. Spain highlights Day 2 of women’s water polo tournament

The U.S. will take on Spain in Game 2 of a four-game slate on the second day of the women’s water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics.

Here’s a look at all four games, and the early tournament standings.

Standings

Group A

1. Netherlands (1-0, 2pts)

2. Australia (1-0, 2pts)

3. Canada (0-0, 0 pts)

4. Hungary (0-1, 0 pts)

5. China (0-1, 0 pts)

Group B

1. USA (1-0, 2pts)

1. Spain (1-0, 2pts)

3. Italy (0-0, 0 pts)

4. Greece (0-1, 0 pts)

4. France (0-1, 0 pts)

Game 1: Group B – France vs. Italy (8 a.m. ET)

Italy was off on the first day of competition, so the Italians will now open play in Paris against the home country.

France is hoping to bounce back from a 15-6 loss to Spain in Game 1, and will look for the countries’ first every Olympic women’s water polo win. The French squad has never competed in Olympic women’s water polo before this year.

Italy was one of the last teams to qualify for Paris. They earned a berth after finishing seventh at the most recent World Championships, the second best finisher at Worlds that had not yet qualified.

The Italians last medaled at the 2016 Games when they took home silver.

Game 2: Group B: USA vs. Spain (9:35 a.m. ET)

The last time the U.S. and Spain met up in the Olympics, the Americans won, 14-5, for the largest margin of victory ever in an Olympic water polo gold medal match.

Since then, Team USA has won two world championships and Spain has finishes of fifth, second, and third at Worlds. The U.S. has defeated Spain in each of their last five head-to-head matches.

The teams will meet again after both winning their opening round matches in the Paris Games. Both teams scored 15 points in their wins on Saturday, the most of any teams in the tournament.

Game 3: Group A – China vs. Netherlands (12:30 p.m. ET)

The Netherlands proved why it is a serious medal contender in Paris following a 10-8 win over Hungary, the bronze medalists at the Tokyo Games.

Netherlands is tied at the top of the standings in Group A, while China sits at the bottom after a 7-5 loss to Australia.

Game 4: Group A – Hungary vs. Canada (2:05 p.m. ET)

Hungary, the 2023 world champions, will look to get in the win column after an opening day loss to Netherlands.

Canada was off on the first day of competition. It reached the Paris Olympics as a wildcard after South Africa declined its spot. The Canadians were the best team in world rankings that had not automatically earned a bid. They’re coming off of an eighth place finish at this year’s World Championships and a seventh place finish in Tokyo, the team’s first Olympics since 2004.

