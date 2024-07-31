Previewing Olympic men’s golf: 5 things before Round 1 begins

U.S. men’s golf team 2024 Olympics – Credit: Getty Images

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Olympic golf returns Thursday at Le Golf National with no shortage of storylines to entice and entertain.

Here are five stories to follow on Day 1.

Host country to get the event started

Olympic organizers kept with tradition, albeit a “tradition” that began in 2016, by allowing a player from the host nation to hit the week’s first tee shot with Victor Perez scheduled to begin the opening round at 3 a.m. ET (9 a.m. local).

“Obviously, there’s high expectations being in Paris and the course we’ve played so many times in the French Open,” Perez said. “But at the same time, I try to see it as: Would you rather play at home or away? You’d rather play at home. And would you rather have the crowd with you or against you? You’d rather have it with you, obviously.”

The estimated crowd of 30,000 fans per day is sure to be partisan for Perez and his French teammate, Matthieu Pavon.

Superstar trio features world No. 1

Organizers also loaded the middle of the lineup with a threesome of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Åberg at 4:11 a.m. ET.

Scheffler is the favorite to win the gold medal this week, based on a season that’s included six victories, a major (Masters) and his signature sublime ball-striking.

McIlroy is something of a wildcard following a poor performance at The Open, but is still counted among those who could easily win a medal.

Åberg has continued to impress in his second season, though, he’s slowed slightly since the otherworldly beginning to his career, which included PGA and DP World tour wins and a Ryder Cup appearance.

How tough will Le Golf National play?

The last time the Albatross Course was in the international spotlight was during the 2018 Ryder Cup, when then-European captain Thomas Bjorn groomed the layout to grueling perfection to suit the home team.

The course will not be nearly as punishing as it was in ’18 but after a wet summer, the fairways are lined with surprisingly thick rough which will make accuracy, both off the tee and from the fairway, crucial.

“It’s so pure. It’s in such great shape. But the rough is thick. It’s a pretty meaty setup,” said McIlroy, a member of the victorious ’18 European Ryder Cup team, who was then asked if the rough is a thick as it was six years ago. “It’s pretty well, maybe not as … ask the Americans. I wasn’t in it much that week.”

There is hope for slow starters

The winning score for the men in the 2020 Games was 18 under par. The winning score in 2016 was 16 under. A similar number could again prevail, which means it will be difficult to play catch up. But with three medals, and not just one trophy, up for grabs, there is reason for optimism for those who start slowly.

In Rio, American Matt Kuchar closed in 63 to claim the bronze medal. In Tokyo, Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini shot a final-round 61 to earn silver, while Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan shot 63 and won bronze in a playoff.

Who could be this year’s Rory Sabbatini?

Sabbatini was ranked 161st in the world when his career-defining round led to a spot on the podium.

Unlike most weeks on the PGA Tour, when there is only one winner, casting a net for potential success goes well beyond the status quo.

For those searching for this year’s Sabbatini, Italy’s Guido Migliozzi is worth a look. He’s 131st in the world and has won on Le Golf National (2022 French Open). He’s also in good form, winning the DP World Tour last month finishing tied for 31st two weeks ago at Royal Troon.

