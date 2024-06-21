Protestors sprayed with water in Brookings

BROOKINGS, Ore. – The “Oregonians Against Wind Turbines” organization held a protest in Brookings on June 15.

According to a protester, the brother of a local business owner sprayed the protesters with water.

One of the protesters Joe Wilson told NBC5 News the business pretended to wash its sign, but was intentionally trying to spray water onto protesters.

According to Wilson, the spraying continued for nearly an hour.

Wilson said this is the second incident to occur between the business and protesters.

So the lady came out; that owns this particular business. And told us that she’d like us to go somewhere else. And I did say that we have First Amendment rights. This is a public sidewalk. Then she grabbed one of our signs and threw it into oncoming traffic.

After two police officers spoke with the business, the water spraying came to an end.

Wilson said he will protest again at the same location, next time with a raincoat.

