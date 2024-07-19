Providence impacted by massive tech outage

OREGON – At least one Oregon hospital system has been affected by an unprecedented worldwide technology outage.

Providence said Friday morning that its I.T. teams worked overnight and have restored access to patient records and clinical documentation for nurses, physicians, and other care givers.

In a statement, Providence said that clerical applications and workstations continue to be impacted, but patient safety and access to care is always the top priority.

Airlines, banks, and media outlets were also disrupted by the major I.T. outage.

It was caused by a faulty software update by U.S. cybersecurity company Crowdstrike and impacted computers running Microsoft Windows.

