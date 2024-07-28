Puerto Rico star Jose Alvarado returns after suffering ankle injury vs. South Sudan

Puerto Rico suffered a potentially huge blow to its Olympic hopes on Sunday morning, as star guard Jose Alvarado was forced to leave the team’s Group C opener against South Sudan late in the first half with an apparent ankle injury. Alvarado landed awkwardly on his right foot and immediately went to the ground in pain. He tried to get to his feet but eventually had to be escorted to the locker room by two trainers.

ParÃ­s 2024: sacan con asistencia a JosÃ© Alvarado de la cancha. Parece rodilla derecha. Faltan 3.5 segundos de la primera mitad. pic.twitter.com/cmNvpoUmhs — Fernando Ribas (@deportespr) July 28, 2024





Alvarado didn’t start the second half, but he checked back into the game with just under eight minutes remaining in the third quarter. It remains to be seen how long he’ll be able to play or how the injury might affect him. The New Orleans Pelicans guard was in the middle of a sensational first half when he got hurt, dropping 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting to help Puerto Rico to an early lead. The team has yet to issue an official update.

If Alvarado is compromised or forced to miss time, it’s hard to overstate how big of a loss it would be for Puerto Rico. He’s the team’s offensive engine and emotional leader, the primary reason Puerto Rico was able to return to the Olympics for the first time since finishing sixth in Athens in 2004. Alvarado was sensational in qualifying games against Italy and Lithuania, dropping 23 and 29 points respectively and earning a legion of fans in the process:

Jose Alvarado chosen as the San Juan OQT MVP. He invited all his teammates to dance with him while the fans sing “Jose Jose Jose” pic.twitter.com/7OxywiPatm — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) July 8, 2024





