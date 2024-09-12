RCC instructor identified in boating accident

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The Rogue Community College community is in mourning after the loss of a career and technical education instructor.

RCC welding instructor Anthony Knight died last week when a boat he was on with two others capsized in Winchester Bay off the Douglas County coast.

None of the three men on board were wearing life jackets.

The 35-year-old was the only one who didn’t survive.

Colleague and friend Todd Giesbrecht says Knight was one of the best welding instructors he’s seen, who made an impact with both his teaching and personality.

“All the way back to the first year, Anthony was here 8 years ago, we’ve been contacted by students that went that far back. So, you’re talking about students that have been in the trade for almost a decade. Within about 15 minutes of knowing Anthony, you knew Anthony on a personal level. That’d just the way that he came across so it was a very special dynamic that he had with people,” said Giesbrecht.

RCC says a memorial is in the works, but no date has been determined.

