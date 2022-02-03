Re-living one of the greatest calls in Olympic history: 'Here comes Diggins!'

The words were etched in Olympic history two years ago in PyeongChang when Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins improbably came from behind and secured the United States’ first ever gold medal in cross country skiing.

Nordic sports color commentator Chad Salmela emphatically delivered the memorable words as Diggins dug in and pulled ahead of Sweden’s Stina Nilsson down the stretch.

“They’re all completely gassed! They’ve given it everything on the Klaebo-bakken. … Here comes Diggins! Here comes Diggins! … Yes! Yes! Yes! … Gold!”

Salmela, a Minnesota native like Diggins, competed in cross country skiing and on the U.S. biathlon team prior to a career in coaching. He has known Diggins through the cross-country world since she was 15.

Diggins will be in action at the 2022 Winter Olympics when cross country competition begins Saturday, Feb. 5, with the women’s skiathlon and concludes Sunday, Feb. 20, with the women’s 30km in freestyle technique.

“There’s an argument that it was cheering for the U.S. too much, and it probably was,” Salmela told Minnesota Public Radio of his enthusiastic call. “I’m not a career commentator; my full-time job is a coach. I think that’s the distinction. For full-time commentators, it’s easy to keep inside a certain parameter of what’s reasonable.

“And I don’t think there’s any doubt I went outside those parameters. My personal connection to the story probably bled through to the call.”

The replay recalls memories of other iconic calls, both from Winter Olympics and across sports…

“Do you believe in miracles!”

Al Michaels shined in 1980 when the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviet Union, 4-3.

“The band is out on the field!”

Joe Starkey delivered the memorable call when, in 1982, Cal defeated Stanford in The Big Game with a last-second kickoff returned through, and over, members of the band.

“The Giants win the pennant!”

Russ Hodges handled one of the most famous home runs in baseball history with aplomb. Bobby Thompson’s walk-off blast — the Shot Heard ‘Round the World — sent the Giants into the postseason and sent the rival Dodgers home.

“Down goes Frazier!”

Howard Cosell in 1973 memorably called the heavyweight bout between George Foreman and Joe Frazier.

What’s your all-time favorite sports call?