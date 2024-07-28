Rebeca Andrade leads Brazil to team final; Field set for finals

The fifth and final session of women’s gymnastics qualifications concluded with Brazil securing a spot in the team finals, finishing 5.797 points behind the United States who competed in Subdivision 2.

Despite having never won a team Olympic medal, Brazil is widely considered to be the biggest rival to Team USA and proved why with its confident performance in qualifications. Although the Brazilian’s finished the day in fourth, the team was just over a tenth behind No. 3 China and just over three tenths behind No. 2 Italy.

All teams will start with a clean slate during the team final on July 30.

The team was led by Tokyo Olympic all-around silver medalist Rebeca Andrade, who posted the top score for her team on all four events. Andrade’s all-around score (57.700) also further solidifies her status as Simone Biles’ biggest medal threat. Biles and Andrade are the only two athletes who qualified to four out of five event finals.

Julia Soares impressed in her Olympic debut, posting a 13.800 on beam to qualify into the beam final with Andrade.

Fan-favorite Flavia Saraiva was en route to a spot in the balance beam final until she fell on her switch ring leap. However, Saraiva lit up the floor in the next rotation and secured a spot in the all-around final with Andrade.

