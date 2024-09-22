Red Lobster exits bankruptcy with new CEO

(CNN) – One of the world’s most famous seafood restaurants was able to ‘claw’ out of its financial problems.

Red Lobster is out of its chapter 11 bankruptcy according to a statement from CEO Damola Adamolekun.

He said the Florida based chain is now “stronger, more resilient, and ready for a bright new chapter.”

Adamolekun also added the restructuring process includes more than $60 million in funding.

Red Lobster, which made its debut in 1968, has 545 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

It employs roughly 30,000 workers.

