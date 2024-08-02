Redemption: Team USA into knockout rounds after win over Japan

The Americans entered already having clinched a spot in the quarterfinals, but needed a win to lock up the group. Japan needed to win at least a set to make it through to the knockout stages.

Both teams were able to accomplish their goals heading into the night, but it was the Americans who emerged victorious.

MATCH STATS

The Americans came out swinging in the first set, nobody more than Torey DeFalco. The star of these games for the Americans, DeFalco had six points on 5/7 hitting in the first set. Right behind him was Olympic debutant, Taylor Averill, who has been a revelation in these Paris Olympics. Averill had four points on 2/2 attacking with a block and an ace in the first set to propel the Americans to a dominant 25-16 win.

The second set was the Taylor Averill show as he was an absolute force on both sides of the ball. Joining him were Aaron Russell and Max Holt, who both got going in the second set. Russell had seven points through two, while Holt had six on a perfect 5/5 swings.

The Americans were fantastic as a team on both sides, with playing efficient offense and incredible defense. They had 28 kills through two sets and added seven blocks on defense. Team USA won 25-18 in the second set and was in full control of the match.

Knowing they needed just a set to guarantee a quarterfinal spot, Japan came out hot in the third set and took a comfortable lead at 11-7. Their superstar, Yuji Nishida, was quiet through two but started getting going in the third along with Ran Takahashi.

The Japanese offense got rolling and was like a freight train barreling down the tracks in the second set. Suddenly a lot more swings were getting through American blocks and landing on the floor. Team USA had just one block in the set and Japan rolled 25-18 to clinch its place in the quarterfinals.

The U.S. trailed early in the fourth, but used a 6-2 run to get out to an 11-8 lead. 37-year-old four-time Olympian, Matt Anderson, turned back the clock and took over the match, getting his point total on the night up to

Japan brought things back to 15-15 in the fourth, but the U.S. reeled off four-straight points thanks to Anderson, Averill and DeFalco. The Americans extended their lead from their and finished off the set 25-19 to win Pool C and take a top-three seed.

Team USA finished with four players in double figures compared to one for Japan, and hit a ridiculous 56/92 with 10 blocks on the night.

The Americans have now exorcised the demon of missing out on the knockout stages in Tokyo, but their sights will be set much higher.

They will know who their opponent in the quarterfinals is after the results of tomorrow’s matches.

