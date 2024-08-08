Repeat still alive: Team USA women into volleyball gold medal match

The United States dominated Brazil in the Olympic final in Tokyo to win its first ever gold medal three years ago.

That match had everything you could ever ask for in an Olympic final, but a blowout ensued and it did not quite live up to the billing.

A gold medal may not have been on the line Thursday when these two titans clashed in Paris, but this matchup more than lived up to the hype.

With revenge on the mind for Brazil, and hopes of a repeat still alive for the United States, the two sides slugged it out in an unforgettable semifinal.

The saying goes revenge is a dish best serve cold, but for Team USA, revenge was a dish best never served. The Americans made sure they never got a taste of it and outlasted Brazil in a five-set instant classic to send them back to the gold medal match.

Brazil got out to a 5-3 lead in the decisive fifth set forcing Team USA head coach, Karch Karialy, to call timeout. Whatever the Team USA legend said must have worked, because his team went on a 5-2 run out of the timeout to take an 8-7 at the halfway point in the set. Another 4-1 run ensued from there to open up a nice gap for the U.S. at 12-8. From there they closed it out, and the star of the night, Kathyrn Plummer, killed it off with her 26th point of the night.

Team USA is now guaranteed its seventh medal, which ties the Soviet Union for the most by any country in Olympic women’s volleyball.

MATCH STATS

Set 1 — USA 25, Brazil 23

The U.S. came flying out of the gates, dripping in confidence and putting pressure on Brazil with a 5-0 run. It looked as if the Americans would run away with the first set, but the Brazilians—who had not lost a set all Olympics—answered back with a 4-0 run of their own to make things tight.

From there the set was a roller coaster with the lead swinging back-and-forth between the two teams. Brazil took a 19-16 lead at one point, but the U.S. responded and tied it. At 23-23, the Americans scored the final two points to take a crazy first set 25-23.

It was the “slugger” lineup for the U.S. that came through to close. Avery Skinner made an insane diving dig to keep the ball off the floor, then the Americans found Plummer for the kill to win the set. The “sluggers” were the lineup Karaily sent out in the quarterfinals to get the U.S. here, and it came through yet again early in this one.

Set 2 — Brazil 25, USA 18

The momentum Brazil built after falling behind early rolled right over into the second set. The Brazilians absolutely dominated the with an incredible offensive effort that looked like an entirely different team than the first set.

It was Ana Cristina who got rolling for the Brazilians with 11 points on 10/11 swings in the second set. As a team, Brazil went from hitting .081 to .405 between Set 1 and Set 2 and that was despite their superstar, Gabi, being incredibly quiet. She had just five points on 4/22 swings through two.

Brazil got out to a 13-8 lead and never looked back, growing it throughout the set en route to an emphatic 25-18 win. It left the U.S. with a lot of questions to answer about how to slow down the Brazilian offense, and what would happen if Gabi got going.

Set 3 — USA 25, Brazil 15

if Gabi was going to start rolling it did not happen in the third set. In fact, nobody got rolling for Brazil while everybody got rolling for the United States.

The third set was a complete reversal of the second, with the Americans being the ones firing on all cylinders this time. The U.S. started out with a 7-3 lead then never looked back, holding a big lead throughout the set before closing 25-15.

It was the sluggers who came through again and especially Plummer. Through three she had 18 points on 15/24 swings, two blocks and an ace. The U.S. defense held Gabi to just 1/7 on swings in the third set and blocked four total shots.

The dominant set win put the U.S. on the brink of its second consecutive appearance in an Olympic final.

Set 4 — Brazil 25, United States 23

The third set may not have been when Gabi got going, but the fourth set was. The superstar turned it on with her team on the brink scoring seven points on 7/11 swings.

She led the way for Brazil in an incredible fourth set iin which both teams took big swings at each other. Things went back-and-forth all set long. Brazil opened up a 23-19 lead, but the U.S. pushed back within one at 24-23 on an ace by Jordan Poulter. Facing set point, the U.S. committed a violation on a serve to give Brazil the 25-23 win.

This match always seem destined for five sets and Brazil made sure of it.

Two of the most successful volleyball countries in the world facing off with a shot at an Olympic gold medal on the line. Brazil looking for revenge. The U.S. looking for a second-straight gold. It was the kind of script only the Olympics can provide.

Set 5 — USA 15, Brazil 11

It was fitting that Plummer was the one to kill off the match as one of the key changes to the lineup Karaily has made to get the U.S. here. It was also fitting that her and Skinner both came up huge against Brazil, combining for 45 points to get the USA over the line.

There was never any other outcome in this match than it going the distance, and the USA did just enough to outlast Brazil and finish it off.

What’s Next?

Team USA nos heads to the gold medal match, which takes place on the final day of the Olympics, Sunday at 7 a.m. ET.

Brazil drops down to the bronze medal match, where it will face the loser of Turkiye and France. Brazil will be seeking its sixth medal, which would enter a tie with China and Japan for the second-most medals in Olympic women’s volleyball history.

