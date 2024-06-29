Researchers using four-legged robot on Mount Hood to help land on the moon

“This research is motivated by NASA’s Moon to Mars objective, and its future works putting humans and robot on the moon — and eventually, Mars — together,” said Cristina Wilson with Oregon State University, who works in the collaborative robotics and intelligence systems institute.

Wilson has been working on this project for the last two years with other universities from around the country, including University of Southern California and Georgia Tech, and NASA, who’s backing the project.

As you guessed it, the research name comes with a very big acronym.

“The LASSIE Project stands for ‘Legged Autonomous Surface Science in Analog Environments,’ and the legs from that come from the Spirit robot,” said Wilson.