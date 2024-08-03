Rodman leads USWNT to nervy 1-0 win over Japan in extra time, advances to semis

It was a nervy challenge, but the U.S. women’s national team did just enough after 120 minutes of play to escape with a 1-0 win against Japan in a quarterfinal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Heading into the match, Japan was a team playing a certain style that the U.S. had not yet faced in the tournament.

The Americans were unable to create momentum throughout the match as Japan sat deep in its own half and attempted to hit the U.S. on the counter. The attacking trio of Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman couldn’t find a way to break past the Japanese defense. Midfielders Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle had plenty of the ball — as its 71% possession suggests — but found it challenging to create opportunities for their attackers.

Both teams took nearly the same amount of shots (15 for the U.S. and 12 for Japan), but Japan looked like the team closer to scoring as it tested the Americans’ defense. Fortunately, strong performances from Naomi Girma and Crystal Dunn at the back were more than enough to keep the U.S. in the game.

After an underwhelming 90 minutes, the USWNT left it very late to find its breakthrough in extra time.

Rodman scored a flashy goal in the 105th minute as the 22-year-old took on a defender before cutting to her left foot and curling the ball from the edge of the box into the top left corner of the goal. It was a coming-of-age moment for Rodman, proving that she can be a player to count on in critical moments of a match. She is now the youngest player in USWNT history to score a goal in an Olympic knockout match.

The USWNT was able to see out its narrow 1-0 lead to advance to the semifinals. The team will play the winner of the quarterfinal match between Canada and Germany.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.