Rogue Credit Union’s new building features modern interior

arfield

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you’ve driven through the Highway 99 and Gintersection in south Medford recently, you may have noticed a large new building.

That will be Rogue Credit Union’s new campus.

The new building is right across the street from Rogue Credit Union’s current headquarters.

It’s expected to hold the company’s support services department.

A Jacksonville-based company called, Workspace, designed the inside of the building.

They say the layout was done to create a better work environment for employees.

“How it would support the employee health and well being,” Workspace’s vice president of development Brad Warren said. “And recruitment is another piece of that. The interior space of the building, how is the design and the aesthetic of that going to be place where someone is going to want to come in day in and day out to work and be health in their environments.”

Workspace said there will be various work stations, height adjustable desks and tons of natural light.

It’s unknown when the campus will be fully open.