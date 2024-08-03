Round 3 men’s golf recap, Aug. 3: Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm share 54-hole lead

An all-world trio fronts the Olympic men’s golf leaderboard with reigning gold medalist Xander Schauffele (USA) and Jon Rahm (ESP) sharing the lead and Tommy Fleetwood (GBR) one back.

Schauffele shot 3-under 68 in Saturday’s third round at Le Golf National to reach 14 under, the same number as Rahm, who fired a second-straight 66. Fleetwood had a 69 to sit at 13 under.

With three medals on offer Sunday, it’s far from a three-man race. Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard tied a course record (coincidentally held by his twin brother, Rasmus) with a 62 to finish at 11 under alongside Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who salvaged an even-par 71.

Rory McIlroy, representing Ireland, shot 66 to get to 10 under. He’s tied with America’s Scottie Scheffler (67), South Korea’s Tom Kim (69) and Belgium’s Thomas Detry (69).

Top 10: Olympic men’s golf leaderboard

T-1. Xander Schauffele (USA): -14 (68)

T-1. Jon Rahm (ESP): -14 (66)

3. Tommy Fleetwood (GBR): -13 (69)

T-4. Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN): -11 (62)

T-4. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN): -11 (71)

T-6. Rory McIlroy (IRE): -10 (66)

T-6. Tom Kim (KOR): -10 (69)

T-6. Scottie Scheffler (USA): -10 (67)

T-6. Thomas Detry (BEL): -10 (69)

T-10. Ludvig Åberg (SWE): -9 (66)

T-10: Jason Day (AUS): -9 (67)

T-10: Joaquin Niemann (CHI): -9 (68)

