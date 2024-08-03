Rowing recap, Aug. 3: U.S. wins bronze in men’s eight final

U.S men’s rowing team – Credit: Getty Images

Four medal events were contested in rowing at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday, highlighted by the U.S. men winning bronze in the men’s eights.

Here is everything you need to know from Saturday’s rowing competition.

Women’s single sculls

Dutch rower Karolien Florijn powered to victory in the women’s single sculls Olympic final on Saturday in a time of 7:17.28, with Emma Twigg of New Zealand picking up silver and Lithuania’s Viktorija Senkute bronze.

Florijn, 26, went out hard in the early part of the race at the Vaires-sur-Marnes Nautical Stadium before Tokyo champion Twigg closed the gap to half a length just after the midpoint of the 2,000 meters race.

However, as the 37-year-old Kiwi began to tire, Florijn gradually pulled away over the final 500 meters to secure victory by a margin of 1.86 seconds.

Behind them, the race for bronze turned into a thriller, with Senkute coming on strong over the final quarter of the course to edge past Australia’s Tara Rigney with her final stroke.

“It means the world to me, Florijn said. “Winning a gold medal is what I wanted since I was born.

“Emma pushed me until the last few meters, she really wanted to have a second gold medal – I’m so inspired by her, she’s one of the best rowers in this world and of course I wanted to win very badly and I managed [to do it].”

This is the Netherlands’ sixth rowing medal of the Games, the most they have ever won in one Olympics and its first ever medal in this event.

Florijn, who won silver in the women’s four in Tokyo, won her first gold.

Rowing is a big part of Florijn’s family. Her brother, Finn, won gold for the Netherlands in the men’s quadruple sculls on July 31. Their father, Ronald, was a two-time Olympic gold medalist in rowing and their mother, Antje Rehaag, competed in the women’s eight in 1996.

Twigg, who won gold in this event in Tokyo, becomes the oldest woman (37) to win an Olympic medal in the single sculls.

Senkute won Lithuania’s first medal of these Olympics, and the country’s fourth rowing medal in Olympic history.

American Kara Kohler finished in fifth place.

RESULTS

Men’s single sculls

Oliver Zeidler won gold for Germany in the men’s single sculls event.

Yauheni Zalaty, an individual neutral athlete from Belarus, brought home the silver medal, while Simon van Dorp took the bronze for the Netherlands.

Zeidler won his first Olympic medal in his second Olympic appearance. In doing so, he continues a family tradition of success in rowing.

His grandfather, Hans-Johann Farber, won two Olympic rowing medals with West Germany in 1972 and 1976. Zeidler has his grandfather’s oar in his gym at home from the three Olympics in which his grandfather participated that he uses as motivation as training.

Zeidler’s aunt, Judith Zeidler, was a two-time Olympic medalist in the women’s eight. She won gold in 1988 with East Germany and bronze in 1992 with Germany.

RESULTS

Women’s eight

Romania won the Olympic gold medal in the women’s eights.

Canada took silver, while Britain secured the bronze medal.

World champion Romania was in control from the very beginning. Canada held off a strong challenge from the British to take the sliver medal, 0.67 seconds ahead of the British.

Romania earned its 10th Olympic medal in this event, which is the most of any nation. Romania also tied the U.S. for the most gold medals in the event with four.

Of the eight rowers in Romania’s boat, four won their second medal of the Paris Olympics. Roxana Anghel and Ioana Vrinceanu won silver in the women’s pair. Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis earned silver in the women’s double sculls.

Canada earned its second straight medal in the women’s eight.

Great Britain won its second Olympic medal in this event. Heidi Long won a medal in her Olympic debut. Her father passed away in 2023, and one of the last notes he left included the logins for the Olympic tickets and accommodation. According to GB Rowing, “He believed Heidi could do it before anyone knew what could be possible.”

The American team finished fifth overall.

RESULTS

Men’s eight

Britain won the gold medal in the men’s eights final.

Netherlands took the silver medal, with the United States picking up the bronze.

Tom Ford of Great Britain won his second Olympic medal. His sister, Emily Ford, won bronze with the Great Britain’s women’s eight team in the race immediately prior to Tom’s medal race.

Netherlands won its fifth Olympic medal and first since winning bronze in 2016.

The men’s race turned into a tactical battle as the British blazed through the first 500 and then, roared on by coxswain Harry Brightmore, they hung on for victory despite a strong challenge from the Dutch.

The American crew struggled in the early part of the course, but managed to stay strong to win the bronze medal.

Th U.S. bronze-medal winning team is made up of Rielly Milne, Pieter Quinton, Evan Olson, Peter Chatain, Chris Carlson, Clark Dean, Christian Tabash, Nick Rusher and Henry Hollingsworth.

The bronze is the United States’ first medal in this event since 2008. With the bronze medal victory, the U.S. won its 17th medal in this event, which is the most of any nation.

Eight of the nine athletes on the U.S. are making their Olympic debut. Dean is the only member of the boat with Olympic experience despite also being the youngest.

RESULTS

Reuters contributed to this report.

