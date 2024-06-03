Roxy Ann Lanes closed for unexpected roof repairs

Posted by Kade Stirling June 2, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – A bowling alley and long-time cornerstone of the area is temporarily closed, with no word on a re-opening date.

In late May, Roxy Ann Lanes informed patrons they’d be closed until further notice, due to unexpected roof repairs via Facebook and their website.

NBC 5 has received reports from the community that the closure may become permanent.

The 24 lane bowling alley op pacific highway in South Medford opened its doors in 1959 and includes a full sports bar and Pro Shop.

NBC 5 reached out to Roxy Ann Lanes for confirmation on whether or not the closure is permanent. We have not heard back.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Kade Stirling
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Kade Stirling was born and raised in Idaho. Kade graduated from the College of Southern Idaho with a degree in Digital Media. He started his broadcast career as a Master Control Operator at KMVT in Twin Falls, ID. He's a bookworm, Lego fanatic and an animal lover. As an outdoor enthusiast, Kade loves Southern Oregon. He spends his free time hiking with his fiancé and dog.
Skip to content