Sarah Hildebrandt grapples USA its second wrestling gold in two days

On Wednesday night, Team USA’s freestyle wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt upgraded from Japanese bronze to French gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 30-year-old Hildebrandt — who won a bronze medal in the event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics — fought an unexpected opponent in her final, but still managed to come out on top.

It’s the fourth-ever women’s freestyle wrestling gold medal for the United States — and comes just one night after compatriot Amit Elor earned gold in the 68kg event. Until Tuesday, no two American female wrestlers had ever won gold at a single Olympics.

India’s Vinesh Phogat was initially scheduled to compete against the 30-year-old American, but failed to make weight earlier on Wednesday and was subsequently disqualified. Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez replaced Phogat in the final.

