Schumer pushing ahead with “Build Back Better” vote despite Manchin’s opposition

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC)- In a new letter to senate democrat colleagues, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the senate will vote on the Build Back Better Act in January irrespective of Senator Joe Manchin’s announcement over the weekend that he’s opposes the bill.

Schumer wrote that “Senators should be aware that the senate will, in fact, consider the Build Back Better Act very early in the new year so that every member of this body has the opportunity to make their position known on the senate floor, not just on television.”

He also says the senate will vote early in January on voting rights legislation, and will attempt change the rules if republicans block their bill again. Schumer also wrote that “If senate republicans continue to abuse the filibuster and prevent the body from considering this bill, the senate will then consider changes to any rules which prevent us from debating and reaching final conclusion on important legislation.”

Over the weekend, Senator Manchin, a Democratic holdout for months over the size and scope of the package, said in a T.V. interview that he will not vote for the nearly $2 trillion dollar bill democrats have spent months negotiating- effectively killing it, at least for now. The White House fired back in a lengthy, blistering statement, writing Manchin’s comments are at odds with his conversations with the president this week, where he pledged to keep negotiations going.