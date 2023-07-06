Search for Medford man continues

MEDFORD, Ore. – We are learning new details about the search and rescue operation looking for a missing Medford man.

47-year old, Graham Rhode case has been missing since last Thursday June 22nd.

He’s a 6-foot-3 white man, weighing about 230 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Case drives a white 2014 Mercedes SUV similar to the one on your screen.

“We did a series of interviews with family members, and we had some areas that were possible. so about 5 areas. so, we searched those with no results”, said Sgt. Shawn Richards, Jackson County Search and Rescue.

We are told case’s wife passed away last year and that could be one of the reasons for his departure.

Sgt. Richards said all of the areas they are searching are within Jackson County.

He encourages anyone with information about case to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

