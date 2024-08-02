Semifinal matchups revealed in men’s soccer tournament

The stage is set

It’s about that “go hard or go home” time in the men’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Only four teams remain and will lay it all out on the line on Aug. 5.

The mighty Morocco outplayed the U.S. men’s soccer team, Spain fired past Japan, Egypt needed penalties to defy Paraguay’s challenge and France hung on to a one-goal lead to eliminate Argentina.

Morocco, Spain, Egypt and France are now within reach of the gold medal match and standing on the No. 1 spot on the podium.

Semifinal matchups

The tournament did not fail to serve up semifinal matches that will bring absolute entertainment to soccer fans across the globe.

Gold-medal favorites France will take on the surprise team of the tournament in Egypt, while Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi leads a Moroccan team going up against Spain, which is a match that will certainly be difficult to predict a winner.

All matches will be played on Monday, Aug 5, and the times for when each game occurs can be seen below.

All times are in ET

Morocco vs. Spain: 12 p.m.

France vs. Egypt: 3 p.m.

Who can play each other in the gold medal match?

The winner of the semifinal match between Morocco and Spain will play against the winner of the other match between France and Egypt in the gold medal match. The two teams that lose will play in the bronze medal match.

