Sen. Ron Wyden visits Medford to talk prescription drug prices

Zack Larsen
Posted by Zack Larsen August 16, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden was in Medford today talking about how the “Inflation Reduction Act” will help lower prescription drug prices.

It was signed into law by President Biden today and according to Wyden, it addresses the issue of high drug prices set by large pharmaceutical companies.

His office said the bill focuses on Medicare, which will be allowed to negotiate drug prices and sets a $2,000 per year out-of-pocket cap for seniors.

To stop price gouging, the bill includes a penalty for companies that raise their drug prices above inflation, which starts in the fall.

Wyden said this bill gets Oregon closer to lowering inflation on prescription drugs for everyone.

“This is a seismic shift between seniors, taxpayers and big pharma,” Senator Ron Wyden said. “The reason I say this is this is a historic step to ending big pharma’s high priced monopoly. 

Several local pharmacists were on hand with the senator at West Main Pharmacy in Medford.

All three of them said the bill will help stop seniors from rationing their medication because of high prices.

Zack Larsen
Zack Larsen
NBC5 News reporter Zachary Larsen grew up in Surprise, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. At ASU, Zack interned at Arizona Sports 98.7FM and Softball America. During his Junior year, Zack joined the ASU Sports Bureau. He covered the Fiesta Bowl, the Phoenix Open and major basketball tournaments. Zack enjoys working out, creative writing, music, and rooting for his ASU Sun Devils.
