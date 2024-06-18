Senator Ron Wyden speaks about Social Security at Finance Committee hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon made a statement about issues with Social Security.

On the morning of June 18, the Finance Committee gathered to discuss how to update and improve Social Security for Americans.

The bipartisan effort, through Senators Wyden, Brown, Casey, Cassidy, and Lankford, aims to improve Social Security disability programs for those who want to work again.

Wyden states, with the laws of Social Security at this time, it is complicated for those with disabilities to work and receive benefits due to overpayment fines.

“Many of those who try to work get an overpayment from social security due to these outdated rules,” said Wyden. “An overpayment is something where they still have to deal with, but these are earned benefits. And they’re going to essentials like groceries, gas and rent.”

He says once Social Security realizes there’s been a mistake, it often demands all the money back at once.

These overpayment fines can run in the tens of thousands of dollars.

In the weeks ahead, plans will be made to reduce overpayments from happening in the first place.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.