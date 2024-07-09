Senator Wyden to hold town hall in Medford next week

PORTLAND, Ore. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden will be in Jackson County next week for one of four upcoming town halls.

The senator will be meeting with community members at Medford’s Rogue X on July 17 at 1 p.m.

“I’m very much looking forward to hearing directly from Oregonians during this upcoming round of town halls because their ideas, questions and concerns all help me to represent our entire state,” Wyden said. “As I approach my 1,100th town hall, I feel just as strongly as when I had my first town hall that Oregonians should always have these opportunities for conversations with elected officials about the challenges in their communities and the solutions that make all parts of Oregon even better places to live and work.”

Wyden will also be making stops in Linn, Yamhill and Columbia counties.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.