Sentencing delayed for Bachelor star Chris Soules

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (NBC) – The sentencing for Bachelor star Chris Soules has been delayed again after the judge threw out victim impact statements Tuesday.
Soules is accused of rear-ending a tractor in Iowa in 2017 causing driver Kenny Mosher to be thrown from the vehicle and killed.
Since he left the scene before authorities arrived, Soules pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of the crash but was not charged with killing Mosher.
On Tuesday, a Buchanan County judge agreed to throw out victim impact statements from Mosher’s children because Soules’ attorneys said they were accusing him of a crime he wasn’t found guilty of.
Both the defense and prosecutors asked that a new pre-sentencing report be prepared as to not sway the sentencing.
The judge agreed and the court will now wait on that report before a new sentencing date is set.
Soules faces up to two years in prison.
In a separate court case, Soules agreed to pay $2.5 million dollars to the Mosher family to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.