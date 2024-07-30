Serbia wins gold in shooting mixed team air pistol

Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec won gold in the mixed team air pistol event gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

The Serbian duo beat Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec of Turkey 16-14 at the Chateauroux Shooting Center.

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh claimed the bronze for India, beating the South Korean pair Oh Ye-jin and Lee Won-ho 16-10.

Bhaker, who won bronze in the women’s individual event, became the first Indian shooter to win multiple medals at an Olympic Games since the country’s independence in 1947.

In the gold medal contest, the Turkish pair of Tarhan and Dikec shrugged off a slow start to open up an 8-4 lead and were on the brink of victory at 14-12.

But Arunovic and Mikec staged a brilliant comeback to run away with the gold. The victorious duo hugged, tumbled and rolled on the floor in jubilation.

