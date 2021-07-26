Home
Serbia's Ana Dabovic pulls off clutch over-the-head no-look pass against Canada

Jul 26, 2021; Saitama, Japan; Serbia player Ana Dabovic (23) dribbles while being defended by Canada player Nirra Fields (21) during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Saitama Super Arena. - Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Serbia’s Ana Dabovic may have made the play of the Tokyo Olympics.

With under four minutes to go in Serbia’s prelim tilt against Canada, Dabovic pulled off a clutch over-the-head no-look pass to a wide-open Aleksandra Crvendakic, who sunk a three-pointer to provide some much-needed breathing room.

Serbia went on to win the contest by a score of 72-68. Dabovic finished the game with 11 points and tied for the team lead with five assists.

Dabovic and Serbia will be back in action Thursday morning against Spain.

