Shelley Duvall, star of horror film “The Shining” dies at 75

(CNN) – Actress Shelley Duvall has died at age 75.

That’s according to the Hollywood Reporter, citing her long-time life partner.

He told the publication Duvall died in her sleep at their home in Blanco, Texas of complications of diabetes.

Duvall was known for her thin physique, large expressive eyes, and powerful performances.

She was a standout starring opposite Jack Nicholson in the horror film “The Shining” and Robin Williams in the comedy “Popeye.”

Hardcore fans of cinema also recognize her for her roles in movies by acclaimed filmmaker Robert Altman.

