Shelly Fire 790 acres; evacuation orders in place

ETNA, Cal.- The Shelly Fire has reached 790 acres after crossing the Pacific Crest Trail.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has filed an Evacuation Order for the following zones:

SIS-2301 (Fire footprint)

SIS-2200 (South of Kidder Creek Road)

SIS-2102 (North of Kidder Road)

An Evacuation Warning is still in place for the following zones:

SIS-2206 (East of Kidder Creek Road)

An Evacuation Center is available for those displaced by the Shelly Fire:

Fort Jones Community Church

13007 CA-3, Fort Jones, CA 96032

Contact Brett: 530-598-0971

Animal Shelters are also available at the following locations:

Dog Evacuation Shelter:

Rescue Ranch Yreka

2216 East Oberlin Road, Yreka CA 96097

Contact: John Golay 541-698-7526

Livestock Animals Evacuation Shelter (Horses, pigs, sheep, goats, birds):

Siskiyou Golden Fair

1712 Fairlane Road, Yreka, CA 96097

Contact: Tom Taylor 530-340-1038

Cat Evacuation Shelter:

Siskiyou Golden Fair- Armory Building

1712 Fairlane Road, Yreka, CA 96097

Contact: Becca 530-340-0656

Increased fire activity was seen Saturday night, causing spot fires to jump the eastern side of The Pacific Crest Trail. Crews have been working along the south side of the fire for direct line construction, along with securing lines from the Pacific Crest Trail toward Razor Ridge. Sunday, the management team aims to continue directly attacking the jumped spot fires with the goal of protecting the communities of Etna.

“We’ve got folks out there. This is our number one priority. We’ve got aviation assets and resources that will be working that and a large contingent, like I said, of crews, engines and dozers that are coming in to start working this area,” CAIIMT12 Operations Section Chief John Chester said.

Crews also continue to seek opportunities to work directly at the fire’s edge where possible.

More information can be found on the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Facebook and the Klamath National Forest’s website.