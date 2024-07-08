Shelly Fire 790 acres; evacuation orders in place

Posted by Lauren Pretto July 7, 2024

ETNA, Cal.- The Shelly Fire has reached 790 acres after crossing the Pacific Crest Trail.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has filed an Evacuation Order for the following zones:

SIS-2301 (Fire footprint)
SIS-2200 (South of Kidder Creek Road)
SIS-2102 (North of Kidder Road)
An Evacuation Warning is still in place for the following zones:
SIS-2206 (East of Kidder Creek Road)
An Evacuation Center is available for those displaced by the Shelly Fire:
Fort Jones Community Church
13007 CA-3, Fort Jones, CA 96032
Contact Brett: 530-598-0971
Animal Shelters are also available at the following locations:
Dog Evacuation Shelter:
Rescue Ranch Yreka
2216 East Oberlin Road, Yreka CA 96097
Contact: John Golay 541-698-7526
Livestock Animals Evacuation Shelter (Horses, pigs, sheep, goats, birds):
Siskiyou Golden Fair
1712 Fairlane Road, Yreka, CA 96097
Contact: Tom Taylor 530-340-1038
Cat Evacuation Shelter:
Siskiyou Golden Fair- Armory Building
1712 Fairlane Road, Yreka, CA 96097
Contact: Becca 530-340-0656

Increased fire activity was seen Saturday night, causing spot fires to jump the eastern side of The Pacific Crest Trail. Crews have been working along the south side of the fire for direct line construction, along with securing lines from the Pacific Crest Trail toward Razor Ridge. Sunday, the management team aims to continue directly attacking the jumped spot fires with the goal of protecting the communities of Etna.

“We’ve got folks out there. This is our number one priority. We’ve got aviation assets and resources that will be working that and a large contingent, like I said, of crews, engines and dozers that are coming in to start working this area,” CAIIMT12 Operations Section Chief John Chester said.

Crews also continue to seek opportunities to work directly at the fire’s edge where possible.

More information can be found on the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Facebook and the Klamath National Forest’s website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
Skip to content