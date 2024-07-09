Shelly Fire grows to 3,380 acres with 0% containment and 925 personnel

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – The Shelly Fire in Siskiyou County has grown to 3,380 acres and is still zero percent contained.

The Klamath National Forest released the latest update on Monday morning.

It said 925 people are currently working the fire in the Klamath National Forest.

It is using multiple air resources as well as 40 additional engines.

NBC5 News spoke with the fire’s information officer Darren McMillin on Monday afternoon.

He said it can be extremely challenging to fight the fire due to the hot weather and dry conditions.

So the weather, although it’s not a red flag today, it’s very challenging. Under these conditions, the fire can spot up to a half-mile ahead of itself. So we’ve got engines well ahead of the fire out in the communities, looking for any small spot fires that start, so we can jump on them real fast and before they become the next issue.

A community meeting will be held on Monday night at 7 p.m. at Etna High School.

It will also be streamed online on Facebook, both by the Klamath National Forest and Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit.

