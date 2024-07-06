Sheriff’s Offices across Oregon & OSP participating in Operation Dry Water

ASHLAND, Ore.- Sheriff’s Offices across Oregon and Oregon State Police are participating in Operation Dry Water this week.

According to the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), Operation Dry Water is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign that began back in 2009. Boating Under the Influence (BUI) includes prescription drugs, alcohol, inhalants, marijuana or any substance that impairs a person’s ability to operate a boat safely. Consequences include possible jail time and a fine over $6,000.

“So, the one difference between a boat and a car is you can have alcohol in a boat. What we ask of the boaters of Jackson County is have a sober driver, just like a car. One person stay[s] sober that is in control of that vehicle to keep everybody safe,” Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Shawn Richards said.

The campaign’s heightened enforcement weekend began on July Fourth, a holiday which NASBLA says is known for drinking and boating and will run through July 6th. Over 100 boats from OSP and Sheriff’s Offices throughout Oregon are patrolling Oregon’s lakes, looking for impaired boaters. Sergeant Shawn Richards with JCSO’s Field Services division says they’re out there to remind folks boating under the influence isn’t something to take lightly.

“That’s why it’s so important to us to make sure people understand the rules and if they do break them, that they get, you know, held accountable so we can change people thinking that way,”‘ Sergeant Richards said.

Since the campaign began, NASBLA says the number of boating fatalities with alcohol named as a contributing factor has decreased in the United States. Sergeant Richards says while he plans for Saturday to be busier, lots of folks are being safe on the water so far.

“We ended up only getting one boating under the influence arrest but that’s okay! That’s a good thing, right? It shows that people were paying attention, so we’re okay with that,” Sergeant Richards said.

Sergeant Richards says they’re just out there to make sure Oregonians are recreating safely.

“We’re out and we’re looking for boating under the influence, but we’re really out here just trying to take care of the boaters of Jackson County,” Sergeant Richards said.

You can find out more about Operation Dry Water by going to NASBLA.org.

