Shilese Jones sets sights on LA 2028

Six-time world medalist Shilese Jones has announced her intentions to train for the LA 2028 Olympics.

As a two-time world all-around medalist, Jones was not only widely considered to be a lock for the five-person Paris Olympic team, but was a strong contender to bring home a few individual medals.

However, just minutes before the U.S. Olympic Trials were set to begin, Jones tore her ACL and meniscus while warming up a Yurchenko double twist on vault.

Jones went on to compete on the uneven bars in the first rotation and then withdrew from the remainder of the competition.

Despite the loss of a lifelong dream once again (Jones was not selected for the Tokyo Olympic team in 2021), Jones said she is excited to shift her focus to what lies ahead.

“My journey hasn’t been a simple one, and I’m still tackling obstacles as they come,” Jones wrote on Instagram. “This pain is temporary, but the scars will only fuel me that much more as I continue to chase my dream.”

