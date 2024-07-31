Shinnosuke Oka keeps Japan’s all-around gold medal streak alive

In the last three Olympic Games, the men’s gymnastics all-around title has been won by a Japanese gymnast.
Shinnosuke Oka will make it four.
Shinnosuke, who was undeniable in his first Olympic all-around final (86.832), will join a legendary list of champions that includes 2012 and 2016 Olympic all-around champion Kohei Uchimura, and 2020 Tokyo Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto.
Shinnosuke will leave Paris with at least two medals, adding to his collection which includes a team gold.
2021 world all-around champion Zhang Boheng rebounded from a fall in the first rotation to win the silver (86.599). Tokyo Olympic all-around silver medalist Xiao Ruoteng finished third (86.364) – marking the first men’s Olympic all-around podium that has featured two Chinese gymnasts.
Defending champ Hashimoto was a favorite to bring the title home once again, but dug himself into a hole after a fall on pommel horse in the second rotation and couldn’t recover, finishing sixth. Hashimoto’s Games are now over as he did not advance to any individual event finals.
World all-around bronze medalist Frederick Richard was trying to become the first American Olympic all-around medalist in 12 years. However, a hand slip on pommel horse in first rotation put him in a deficit that was hard to recover from. Richard finished 15th. Paul Juda also struggled to maintain the consistency he has displayed through every outing so far in Paris, finishing 14th.
